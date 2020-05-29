Meissner says the production of single-use systems has begun from its newly-established site in County Mayo, Ireland.

The filtration firm announced in February 2019 plans to establish a production site in Castlebar, Ireland to support demand for its single-use products form the biopharma industry.

Sixteen months on and the facility has begun supplying the space after a 10,000 square-foot ISO class 7 cleanroom was completed in mid-April.

With the current COVID-19 crisis still ongoing, there was no ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This symbolic day will come, but what is of immediate importance, perhaps now more than ever given the current health crisis, is that Meissner has an additional operational manufacturing facility capable of supplying our clients with products critical to the manufacture of life saving medicines including those directly related to COVID-19,” Nigel Cannon, managing director of the site, said in a statement.

Plans to expand the site further are already in development with initial ground work expected to begin later this year.