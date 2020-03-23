Philadelphia’s Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB) will incorporate buffers and titer kits supplied by Gyros Protein Technologies in its training programs.

JIB opened its doors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last June with support from Ireland’s National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT).

The center has now inked a contract with immunoassay and peptide synthesis firm Gyros Protein Technologies – now part of Mesa Laboratories – to use its immunoassay system and ready-to-use kits as part of its bioprocessing training programs. The center aims to trains around 2,500 people in biomanufacturing operations per year.

“Gyros Protein Technologies is pleased to help expand the industry’s knowledge in cutting-edge technologies for bioanalytics in bioprocessing and support JIB’s goals around training / retraining of industry professionals, and education of students enrolled at Thomas Jefferson University and local community colleges,” Katherine Flagg, SVP of sales, Americas at Gyros told this publication.

The firm’s equipment will also be providing services for smaller companies to generate biologics for preclinical up to and including toxicology studies with the goal of transferring scale-up to a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), she added.

Among the technologies JIB will be using are Gyrolab xPlore, Bioaffy CDs , Rexxip buffers and Gyrolab impurity and titer kits (e.g. Gyrolab CHO-HCP 3EG, Gyrolab huIgG – low and high titer, Gyrolab Protein A).

Along with NIBRT, JIB is supported by bioprocess firm GE Healthcare.

“Gyrolab solutions fit in the entire workflow from cell line development into QC release testing – complementary to GE Healthcare’s technology,” Flagg said. “This microfluidic-based immunoassay technology enables parallel measurement of impurities in a wide range of samples, concentrations and matrices without matrix interference while increasing throughput and reducing hands-on time.

“The assays for impurity testing and titer are robust with a broad analytical range that minimizes the need for dilutions and re-runs. The turnaround time to results is rapid, enabling data-driven decision-making within 75 minutes versus ELISA that can take 8 hours to return a result before you know that you have a process problem.”