Lilly lays out $2.1bn for two plants in Indiana

Eli Lilly is investing $2.1 billion to build two manufacturing facilities in Indiana to expand its services for active ingredients and therapeutic modalities.

Lilly will construct the two manufacturing sites at LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County, Indiana and said the decision to expand its network reflects the firm’s commitment to strengthening its portfolio.

“More than 146 years after our founding, Lilly remains committed to investing and innovating in Indiana,” said David Ricks, Lilly’s CEO.

“These new sites will add capacity in support of our growing pipeline of innovative medicines, while also creating more high-tech jobs for Hoosiers (Lilly’s headquarters). We are pleased to be a founding investor at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District.”

A spokesperson for the firm said it is not disclosing a specific breakdown beyond the $2.1 billion overall investment for the two production sites but told BioProcess Insider that “The manufacturing sites will be producing active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities, such as genetic medicines.”

500 jobs

The company claims the project will create up to 500 jobs with an additional four indirect jobs for every Lilly position made, based on industry data. Furthermore, 1,500 construction jobs are expected to be required while the facilities are being built.

The spokesperson said in terms of recruiting that number of hires, it “believe[s] that Indiana will remain an attractive location for new businesses and employees.”

Lilly’s most recent expansion in Indiana was announced in 2019 and the total investments equals more than $2.5 billion over five years, and according to the firm has created over 3,700 employees.

The firm did not divulge a timeline of when the facilities will be fully operational.