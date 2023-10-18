Lonza sets up a dedicated cGMP filling line at its Stein site for an undisclosed customer.

The line, facilitating aseptic filling of highly potent antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and lyophilization under containment, will be installed at the contract development and manufacturing organization’s (CDMO’s) facility in Stein, Switzerland. The unit, which is anticipated to open in 2027, will create 115 jobs.

Lonza, in collaboration with an undisclosed partner, aims to build on a multi-year partnership encompassing the production of highly potent payloads, drug linker and conjugation services, along with supply of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

“Lonza is funding part of the total investment, but further details will not be disclosed. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2024, and there are no further details to share with regards to the set-up at this time,” a Lonza spokesperson told BioProcess Insider.

Through this partnership, the CDMO aims to strengthen drug product formulation and analytical development for commercial use. Additionally, the commercial line will fortify Lonza’s capacity in drug product services, which include early-launch, clinical filling, and commercial filling, as well as drug product formulation and analytical development.

Earlier this month, Lonza announced the expansion of its facility in Visp, Switzerland for mass-scale production of ADCs, by adding two suites for commercial supply of ADCs.

Based in Lonza’s Ibex bio park, the 1,500 square meter facility is expected to be operational by 2026 and is dedicated to an undisclosed major pharmaceutical partner. It is unclear if this is the same partner to whom the Stein filling line has been dedicated. Since 2006, Lonza has been involved in more than 70 ADC programs and has produced over 1,000 cGMP batches.