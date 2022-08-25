Merck & Co. has begun constructing an additional facility at its Carlow, Ireland site to meet demand for its medicines and vaccines.

Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside North America) says that construction of a new facility at its existing site in Carlow, Ireland – about 80km south-west of Dublin – will focus specifically on manufacturing next generation oncology biologics.

“The demand for MSD’s range of vaccine and biologics products has continued to grow since 2008 and this new facility will play a pivotal role in ensuring we can continue to sustain future supply to meet medical needs. The talent and commitment of our team is unmatched in the industry and we’re very proud to see our operations and our team continue to expand,” said Marie Martin, site lead at MSD Carlow.

The existing site employs almost 530 members of staff and according to the firm, the expansion will create more than 100 jobs in County Carlow, which Merck says reflects its commitment and investment in Ireland.

The firm announced in October 2018 that it will spend roughly $16 billion on capital projects through 2022. And while locations remained undisclosed, Ireland and the US were reported as places of interest.

So, it begins…

Merck says that the site, which originally opened in 2008 and is the firm’s first vaccine facility outside of the US, will begin construction and hiring for positions immediately. The company aims to begin production operations in 2025.

Once operational, Merck said the roles will include operations, quality, engineering, supply chain, and technical support. Furthermore, as well as the 100 permanent positions created through the expansion, 700 roles will be made during the building process.

“The construction of this additional facility will only add to our ability to be able to offer current and future employees a truly unique experience across our sites in Ireland, offering an opportunity to experience all elements of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing within Ireland while pursuing a purposeful career that helps make a difference to patients the world over,” said Mairead McCaul, managing director of MSD Ireland (Human Health) and head of MSD Ireland country leadership team.