Myeloid to run $96m Australian RNA facility

Myeloid Therapeutics has been selected to operate an RNA research and pilot manufacturing plant at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

The facility, which will be located at Macquarie University’s Wallumattagal campus, has been called the “first-of-its-kind” in Australia by the New South Wales (NSW) government. The partnership between Myeloid and the NSW Government aims to support the State’s ability to develop and produce RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines locally.

“The cutting-edge work that will be done at this world-leading facility has the potential to save lives by accelerating our biomedical research capabilities and boosting early phase clinical trials to combat disease,” said Alister Henskens, NSW Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology.

“We have secured a global therapeutics company, co-founded by an Australian researcher, to operate the new facility, which will have strong links into Sydney’s world-renowned innovation ecosystem of research, education and industry experts.”

According to the NSW Government, Myeloid was selected after completing a competitive tender process and the facility is anticipated to be complete in 2025. The pilot facility will include laboratories as well as other support spaces, and the government claims it is the only site in Australia that will produce a wide range of RNA therapeutics and potential delivery technologies, which will be independently manufactured.

Sovereign capability

The pilot facility aims to supply NSW with scalable manufacturing opportunities, which, in turn, will help strengthen its sovereign capability.

“Investing in RNA research and manufacturing will ensure NSW remains a world leader in the development of medical technologies and therapeutics, which will ultimately deliver better patient outcomes, particularly for cancer and rare genetic diseases,” Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard said.

“There is also growing demand for RNA therapeutics and products in the biosecurity and agriculture sectors such as new treatments and vaccines for animal diseases.”

Myeloid CEO Daniel Getts said the pilot plant “will accelerate the development and commercialisation of RNA therapeutics, including our immunotherapies for cancer.”