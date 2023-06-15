Novo Nordisk will expand its site in Hillerød, Denmark to create additional production capacity to meet future demands for its late-phase chronic diseases products.

The DKK 15.9 billion ($2.3 billion) expansion in Hillerød is expected to facilitate the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contribute to Novo Nordisk’s future clinical product portfolio.

The new facility will span 65,000 square meters and will be designed as a flexible multi-product facility. It will prioritize an efficient and environmentally sustainable working environment with aims to reduce water and energy consumption through the optimization of process flows.

“This important investment will ensure the continuous development of our late-phase pipeline into deliveries of important medicines for treatments to patients worldwide,” said Henrik Wulff, EVP of Product Supply, Quality & IT.

The specific products to be made at the facility were not divulged, but Novo Nordisk – with a focus on diabetes, obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders – has several drugs in late-stage trials. Among the molecules are ziltivekimab, a once-weekly injectable monoclonal antibody in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high cholesterol, and Icosema, a once-weekly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist in Phase III trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The firm is also further investigating semaglutide as a 7.2 mg once-weekly injectable GLP-1 GLP-1 receptor agonist for type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide is approved as a weight-drug under the brand Wegovy and oral and subcutaneous type 2 diabetes drugs under the brands Rybelsus and Ozempic, but it unclear whether the new facility will support these medicines.

The facility is expected to start producing API by early 2029 and will create 340 new jobs when construction is completed, and the facility is fully equipped.

Novo Nordisk is no stranger in investing in Denmark, the country it established itself in 100 years ago. In 2021, the firm pledged $2.5 billion to build three additional facilities at its Kalundborg site, which was already subject to a $117 million investment the year prior. DKK 5.4 billion ($74 million) was also invested in clinical manufacturing in Bagsværd last year.

“The investment announced today confirms Hillerød and Denmark as cornerstones in our global footprint,” Wulff added. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Danish Government and Parliament for their continued focus on ensuring good and stable infrastructure and supplies – allowing us to continue to expand our production capacity to the benefit of patients living with serious chronic diseases.”