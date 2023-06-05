After leading the funding round, Charles River Laboratories will implement its biologics testing lab RightSource at Wheeler Bio’s biologics drug substance plant in Oklahoma.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) already has a connection with contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Wheeler, having led its series A financing round in October 2022 to help expand a drug substance facility in Oklahoma. Now CRL has decided to set up shop inside the facility.

CRL will deploy and operate platform-based satellite lab RightSource at the CDMO’s facility in Oklahoma. The firm’s quality management systems, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and testing methods will be used to support all quality control testing requirements for Wheeler and its third-party customers.

According to CRL, its RightSource platform is a flexible biologics purpose-built lab that provides companies with a panel of assays they require for their biologics production programs they have on site. Additionally, the firm said RightSource differs from standard staffing solutions as it brings CRL’s assays in-house, with the same quality that is used at the company’s outsourcing facilities.

“The RightSource business model significantly reduces upfront lab setup costs, shields the client from the regulatory burden of managing a QC lab, and allows for leveraging our robust scientific expertise—directly where clients need it most,” said Ian Wyllie, director operations, RightSource, CRL.

“We are thrilled to have RightSource onsite at Wheeler Bio in Oklahoma City,” said Jesse McCool, CEO of Wheeler.

“This initiative adds considerable value to our growing base of clients progressing important therapeutic antibodies and other biologics from discovery to clinical development. It is reassuring knowing that we can rely on Charles River to deliver this important testing service and appropriate levels of quality oversight and compliance. In addition to access to the platform embedded within our operations, we can deliver our clients expedited access to other Charles River services such as viral clearance studies and cell line characterization.”

The laboratory is expected to be operational in the third quarter of this year and both parties anticipate beginning the in-process and release testing by the end of 2023.