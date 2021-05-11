German CDMO Richter-Helm will install both stainless-steel and single-use technologies at a new facility at its Bovenau site, increasing total biomanufacturing capacity three-fold.

Self-proclaimed mid-sized contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Richter-Helm has facilities in Hannover and Bovenau, Germany, with bioreactor capacities of up to 1,500 liters.

But the CDMO is looking to benefit from continuous growth in demand for biomanufacturing capacity and services, and on May 5 broke ground on a new €70 million ($85 million) at the Bovenau site – located about 30 miles north of Hamburg.

According to the firm, Richter-Helm has experienced an increasing demand from its existing customer, driving the expansion. “A second motivation is to fulfil continuously growing demand from the market,” we were told.

The facility will add two flexible and fully equipped production trains with interchangeable product flows to Richter-Helm’s offering. Bioreactor capacities of 300 liters and 1,500 liters will be added.

“For upstream processes equipment stainless steel will be installed, but for midstream- and downstream processing we will trust in disposable technology,” the firm said. “This combination gives Richter-Helm full flexibility for various microbial processes.”

Around 65 new positions will be created from this expansion.