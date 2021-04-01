Sanofi says the facility in Toronto, Canada will provide antigen and filling capacity for its high-dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine Fluzone.

Sanofi’s high-dose (HD) quadrivalent flu vaccine Fluzone is the latest variant of the French biopharma long-standing Fluzone franchise, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in people aged 65 and older in November, replacing the HD trivalent product.

The vaccine is currently manufactured exclusively by Sanofi Pasteur, Sanofi’s vaccines global business unit, at its Swiftwater, Pennsylvania site but the firm is set to scale up production through a new facility in Toronto, Canada.

The announced €600 million ($700 million) investment will see the firm build an antigen production plant and a filling plant to increase supply of the HD quadrivalent Fluzone vaccine in Canada, the US, and Europe.

“Fluzone High-Dose provides a long-term competitive advantage and this new investment will ensure more seniors around the world are better protected against influenza and its complications,” said Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi. “In addition, it will be a key resource to assist against future pandemics.”

Sanofi expects this facility to be operational in 2026, following design, construction, testing and qualification of the facility and equipment.

This is the latest expansion in Sanofi’s Fluzone network. Along with additional capabilities at the Swiftwater site, the firm began constructing a €490 million ($575 million) modular vaccine in Lyon, France last year.

Across its full influenza vaccine portfolio, Sanofi reported sales of €2.47 billion in 2020. Along with the various forms of Fluzone, the portfolio includes Vaxigrip and Flublok.