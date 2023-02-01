Sanofi plans to let go of all its employees at its manufacturing facilities near Hyderbad, following an operations review.

According to Reuters, the decision for French drug maker Sanofi to let go of all employees at its two Indian vaccine plants follows the firmâ€™s failure to win a UNICEF contract. The article outlined around 800 members of staff could be affected by the decision and said the Sanofi sources are not being named due to confidentiality.

Sanofi did not respond to BioProcess insider when contacted.

The two facilities, which Sanofi acquired from Shantha Biotechnics between 2009 and 2013, were not selectedÂ by UNICEF to supply Shan-5, a vaccine against tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and influenza type B, and diphtheria. Shan-5 experienced regulatory challenges for quality issues over ten years ago, after the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) agency voiced concerns.

The two plants located close to Hyderbad produce vaccines against hepatitis B, diphtheria, and tetanus. Furthermore, the Medchal and MuppireddypallyÂ facilities also have packaging capabilities for insulin, but Reuters said demand for their products has dwindled due to the pandemic as other companies in India and around the world have scaled-up capacity.

“In particular, new pharmaceutical manufacturers have established themselves and increased the overall supply capacity for both vaccines and medicines,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

They continued: “As a result, globally, Sanofi has had to adapt its strategy and portfolio to these trends.”

Repurposing plants

The publication said the spokesperson told them â€œthere is no plan to sell any asset at this stage”, but the sources did not rule out that the facilities could be put up for sale at a later date. For now, the drugmaker anticipates transferring the packaging of insulin and injectable devices to another site, which has not yet been chosen.

A spokesperson for Sanofi India told Reuters via email it plans to offer a voluntary retirement scheme to the employees at the two sites. However, Sanofi India would not comment on how many members of staff will be offered this scheme.

The company said it will accomplish all its current supply commitments to the Indian government.