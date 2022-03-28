Swiss CDMO expands drug product plant

ten23 health will add 1000 square meters at its site in Visp, Switzerland by expanding into an adjacent building.

The contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) acquired its Visp, canton of Valais, Switzerland manufacturing site from swissfillon last October. Now, the firm will add 1,000 square meters of clean room space to enlarge its cold storage and visual inspection capacity.

The financial details of the investment have not been divulged but according to ten23, the expansion will provide additional services such as secondary packaging, labelling and device assembly by the end of this year.

“Only five months ago, swissfillon joined ten23 health. This first expansion of the footprint in Visp is a strong commitment to our location in the Valais as well as Switzerland and a testimonial of the competent and experienced team at Visp. Furthermore, it is an important step in our long-term strategy to expand our manufacturing capacity for complex sterile dosage forms for our customers and their patients,” Hanns-Christian Mahler, CEO of ten23 health said.

The Visp facility currently supports sterile manufacturing of pre-filled syringes, cartridges, and vials used for clinical trials and market supplies. And ten23 says its operations, which began in 2021, in Basel, Switzerland has 4000 square meters of laboratory and office space, providing a work location for up to 150 employees.