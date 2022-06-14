ten23 to add two manufacturing lines at Swiss plant

The expansion will see the ten23 Health add 5,000 square meters of space over four floors in Visp, Switzerland with the capacity to accommodate three manufacturing lines.

The Swiss contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) has not disclosed financial details of the expansion at swissfillon’s manufacturing site located in Visp, canton of Valais, Switzerland, which the firm acquired in October 2021.

However, ten23 confirmed the new facility in Visp-West will include two additional sterile manufacturing lines, offices, technical areas, and laboratories.

“We see significant demand for sterile dosage forms, for example ones that are complex and require significant experience and special design such as bubble-free filling or novel primary packaging or products for subcutaneous or intravitreal use,” Hanns-Christian Mahler, CEO at ten23 Health told BioProcess Insider.

Sterile manufacturing line two will be a “scaled-up version” of its existing filling line one and will provide fill-finish capacity for commercial and clinical use. According to the firm, the fill line will be based on isolator technology and will have the ability to handle ready-to-use (RTU) containers including cartridges, syringes, and primary packaging used in devices for subcutaneous delivery.

Ten23 expects the total capacity of this line to be at around 20 million units and the line is anticipated to be fully operational in 2024. Furthermore, the firm claims fill line three will expand its offerings and capabilities as it will have the ability to fill liquid and lyophilized vials with two larger-scale freeze-driers with the total line capacity estimated at 12.5 million units.

The building will be completed in summer 2022 and the expansion is set to create over 100 additional jobs in the region and Mahler told us “To date, we have not experienced any significant issues in hiring at ten23 health, but of course [we will] look at both local and global talent pools.”

This expansion builds on the CDMO’s extension announced in March 2022 to add 1,000 square meters of clean-room space for cold storage, visual inspection, and supplementary services.