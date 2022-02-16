The $40 million expansion will support production of single-use technology for vaccines and therapeutics at Thermo Fisher’s Pennsylvania facility.

According to Thermo Fisher Scientific, the expansion of its single-use technology (SUT) manufacturing facility in Millersburg, Pennsylvania is part of a long-term $650 million investment the firm announced last March.

Additionally, the investment will establish secure, scalable, reliable, and flexible bioprocessing production capacity for materials used in current and future biologics and vaccines, including COVID-19 treatments.

“The integration of single use technology in today’s bioproduction market creates positive, long-term impact to production efficiencies and flexibility in manufacturing,” a spokesperson for the firm told BioProcess Insider.

“There are also cost savings and energy saving benefits. The site produces SUTs, which are customized container systems engineered to support the entire bioprocessing chain, including delivery, processing, separation, storage, and transportation of liquids. The site specializes in made-to-order bioprocessing containers (BPCs) using specialty films and other solutions used in bioprocessing.”

The spokesperson told us that as well as creating 100 jobs at various levels, the expansion will add the following to its main campus:

A 47,000-square-foot warehouse

A two-story, 20,000-square-foot employee experience building (including break room, meeting rooms, offices, and a visitor’s entrance)

A 13,000-square-foot clean room space

An employee entrance, outdoor plaza, and locker area

Additional parking and new driveway entrance

Renovated test center building to house machine shop, engineering, and product testing lab

The firm expects the expansion to be complete by mid-2023, and once operational the site will employ over 1,000 people.