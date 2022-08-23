Thermo Fisher opens $105m single-use Nashville site

Thermo Fisher says its manufacturing plant in Lebanon, Tennessee is the largest single-use bioproduction facility across its network and will bring materials closer to customers.

The $105 million expansion is part of a long-term $650 million investment the company announced last March, and Thermo Fisher Scientific said the Greater Nashville plant will allow the firm to meet increasing demand for materials required to manufacture vaccines and therapies for cancer and various diseases.

“The biotherapeutic market has been rapidly adopting single use technologies (SUT) to reduce manufacturing risk, improve operational efficiencies, and scale up to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production,” a Thermo spokesperson told BioProcess Insider.

“The Lebanon facility outside of Nashville will manufacture customizable, single-use bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assembly systems that are in high demand by biopharma companies, ensuring a reliable supply of critical materials for vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturers.”

The expansion totals to around 400,000 square feet and includes a 92,000 square-foot clean room. In turn, the spokesperson says this makes the plant one of “the largest single-use manufacturing site in Thermo Fisher’s network and one of the largest in the world.”

Additionally, the firm said the expansion will include a dedicated line for its Thermo Scientific DynaDrive bioreactor and that the site’s location will enable critical materials to be closer to its biopharma clients in the regions.

1,400 jobs

The site employs around 300 people but once the facility is completed, Thermo claims it will create 1,400 jobs in roles ranging across procurement, engineering, quality, warehousing, and site leadership.

“The area’s thriving biopharma ecosystem and world class educational facilities give us access to a highly qualified talent pool for this new facility,” the spokesperson told us.

While talent shortages in the biopharma space have been globally reported with professionals forming a general consensus that the industry’s growth does not match the amount of talent coming through, the spokesperson said “Thermo Fisher offers exciting opportunities for candidates with a passion for improving the lives of patients around the world.”

“We are committed to building a diverse workforce and have a comprehensive approach to hiring. This includes partnering with colleges and employment organizations, meeting and engaging with potential employees at job fairs, as well as a strong colleague referral program. Thermo Fisher is high on the list for the best talent in the industry looking for a rewarding employee experience with opportunities to grow in their careers.”