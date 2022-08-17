Trelleborg to expand silicone tubing MA plant

Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical says it will invest several million dollars to expand its manufacturing facility in Northborough, Massachusetts.

According to Trelleborg, the expansion project will be conducted in three phases to bring capabilities and capacities online over the next two to three years,, and phase one is anticipated to begin in January 2023.

The expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity of class 7 and 8 cleanrooms by 25,000 square feet. And according to Linda Muroski, president of Trelleborg this is needed in order to “meet the market’s growing demand for biopharmaceutical applications, such as silicone tubing and hose, assemblies, and other integrated solutions.”

“The expansion will enable us to increase our manufacturing capacities for extrusion and molding and offer enhanced flexible manufacturing solutions,” said Florance Veronelli, global business development dead for biopharmaceutical at Trelleborg said.

“As a full-service provider to the biopharmaceutical industry, our value-added offering will include assembly, kitting, contract manufacturing, packaging, validation, supply chain management, and more.”

Trelleborg says it is known for providing original equipment manufacturers and pharmaceutical firms with hose products and tubing, for example its PharmaTube platinum silicone tubing which is applied to single-and multi-use pharmaceuticals.Additionally, the firm offers various seals, bearings, O-Rings, and composite products.

The firm claims that this decision to expand follows the previous extension of milling and extrusion capacities at the site earlier this year and will create around 50 new positions at the Northborough plant.