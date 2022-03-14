UCB will construct a gene therapy and clinical manufacturing plant at its campus in Braine l’Alleud, Wallonia, Belgium.

According to UCB, the evolution of the gene therapy space has altered how diseases are being treated but the production of viral vectors remains a consistent challenge because of the complex manufacturing process. Therefore, developing capabilities and flexible manufacturing is critical to succeeding in the gene therapy industry.

To establish an end-to-end process, Belgium’s biggest drug maker has decided to invest more than €200 million ($221 million) to build an environmentally sustainable gene therapy process development and clinical manufacturing facility.

Construction of the 17,000 square meter facility is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to be operational in 2024.

“Upon completion of our new gene therapy development and clinical manufacturing facility, UCB will have complete ownership and control of its chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) capabilities,” Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen, executive vice president and head of Supply & Technology Solutions at UCB said.

“This will enable agility, flexibility, unparalleled product and process understanding, scalability, and yield improvements, all translating to a significant competitive advantage for UCB and a smart investment in the technologically evolving gene therapy landscape.”

Furthermore, once the facility is complete UCB will operate sites in Belgium, China, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, US, and UK. And the firm claims the addition of this plant strengthens its gene therapy teams located in Braine/Leuven, Belgium, and Boston/Durham, US.

UCB said the facility will create 100 jobs in gene therapy, as well as offering its current employees fast-tracked career development. And the plant will support the company’s carbon neutral ambition, by using Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) certified to significantly reduce resource consumption and waste production.