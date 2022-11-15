The manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China will support vaccine development and production for its global partners, says WuXi Vaccines.

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) WuXi Vaccines says the facility acquired from Harbour BioMed will be its first standalone vaccine development and production plant located in China.

According to the CDMO, the 8,500 square meter Suzhou facility includes numerous 250 L, 500 L, and 1000 L single-use bioreactors as well as sterile drug product production lines. Furthermore, the company says that the facility will be renovated in order to support vaccine development and manufacturing services for its global partners and customers.

“We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Harbour BioMed,” said Jian Dong, CEO of WuXi Vaccines.

“This is a win-win agreement for both of our companies. The new facility will expand our capabilities and capacities to better serve our global partners in developing and manufacturing vaccines. We are committed to advancing the accessibility and affordability of high-quality vaccines, with integrated technology platforms that enable our global partners to enhance the well-being of people worldwide.”

This is not the first deal between the two firms. In June 2018, WuXi Biologics partnered with Harbour BioMed to develop and manufacture Harbour’s heavy chain only anitbody (HCAb) with an aim of supporting its products for clinical trials under IND applications in China and other parts of the world.

WuXi Vaccines is a subsidiary of WuXi Biologics formed in May 2019 to service a Letter of Intent (LOI) inked with an undisclosed multinational vaccine company said to be worth more than $3 billion.

The CDMO announced its plans to build a $240 million three-storey manufacturing facility in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland in November 2019. At the time, the site was dubbed the biggest construction site in Ireland. Last month, the Dundalk vaccine manufacturing facility reached its mechanical completion.