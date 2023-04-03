Recruiting for its Melbourne plant will be straightforward for Moderna after Victoria State Government and Monash University announced plans for an mRNA training center.

The Victoria Government and Monash University teamed up to create the training center – at Monash’s Clayton campus in Melbourne, Victoria – this month, explaining the plan is to will teach the skills required for mRNA vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing.

The idea is to draw on Monash’s pool of biotechnology talent and knowledge to deliver best-practice education and training programs across the mRNA medicines and pharmaceutical pipeline.

According to a Monash press statement the center will provide the education and training to support the specialist workforce needed for the mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility being built by Moderna.

It added that the first set of programs will cater to both recent graduates and those from pharmaceutical companies or allied manufacturing industries looking to upskill and contribute to the dynamic and rapidly expanding mRNA medicines manufacturing ecosystem.

Funding for the training center is being provided in the form of a supported by a $10 million grant and further investment from Monash University.

And the money is worth spending according to Centre Director Associate Professor Jennifer Short, who said “This investment in our new Centre will deliver the specialist workforce needed to support the burgeoning mRNA medicines manufacturing industry, to deliver therapeutic innovation and production across the Asia-Pacific region and strengthen Australia’s sovereign capabilities.”

Moderna

Work on Moderna’s facility began in December under a 10-year partnership with the Australian Government.

The facility is expected to be operational in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. Once operational, it will produce up to 100 million vaccine doses every year. This will include COVID-19 booster shots as well as mRNA vaccines for other respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

At the time the Government said construction will support 500 jobs, with another 500 medical manufacturing and research roles to be created once the facility is operational.