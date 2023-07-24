CEOs from Roche, GSK, and AstraZeneca are among signatories of an open letter calling on suppliers to commit to climate and sustainability targets.

The healthcare sector contributes around 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, half of which comes from supply chains, the letter claims before calling on biopharma partners to rapidly move towards a “greener, more efficient, and circular” process.

The letter – also signed by the CEOs of Big Pharma firms Novo Nordisk, Merck KGaA, and Sanofi, as well as contract manufacturer Samsung Biologics – urges suppliers to sign-up to a set of joint, minimum climate and sustainability targets, based around core commitments laid out by the same seven firms ahead of COP27 in November last year.

They are:

Assess and disclose Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2025

By 2025, commit to set near-term targets aligned with the 1.5 degree pathway (SBTi)

By 2025, set targets to reduce waste (including solvents) and energy and reuse materials in manufacturing

Commit to switch to at least 80% renewable power3 by 2030 and make commitment public By 2030, explore options to source green heat

Transport suppliers to make SBTi-aligned commitments by 2025 and include green transportation solutions in their core offering by 2030

Commit to set standards for own suppliers

Set targets to increase water efficiency and commit to adopt water stewardship standards

The full letter can be found below.

This is the latest example of end-users demanding greener supply chains to help achieve their sustainability goals. In August last year, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) launched a sustainability program calling on its network of over 160 suppliers to take action on sustainability commitments and make improvements on emissions, energy, heat, transport, waste, water and biodiversity.

Joint Ceo Letter Final 200723 by Dan Stanton on Scribd

This article has been changed to reflect one of the signatories was the CEO of Merck KGaA and not, as first written, Merck & Co.