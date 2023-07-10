Marketing and communications agency ramarketing has opened an office in Toronto, Canada to tap the local life science talent and support the wider North American market.

From its humble roots in Newcastle in the north-east of England in 2009, ramarketing has grown into an international marketing, design, digital, and content agency supporting the biopharma services and supply chain space.

Having jumped across the pond in 2018 by setting up operations in Boston, Massachusetts, ramarketing is now strengthening its North American presence with an office in downtown Toronto, Canada.

“A lot of big pharma have bases there, along with innovation and incubator facilities,” Raman Sehgal, ramarketing founder and host of Molecule to Market podcast, told this publication. Specifically on the manufacturing front, the Toronto region boosts a well-established hub known as ‘Pill Hill’ where 30+ multinationals have set up laboratories, production facilities, and warehousing units.

Big pharma firms including Boehringer Ingelheim and UCB, meanwhile, have also set up in the region’s biotech hub in Halton, supported by research institutes and universities.

And while the area is not biotech heavy per se like Boston, it does have a “really strong ecosystem with loads of highly qualified and super diverse talent,” said Sehgal.

“That is the key for me,” he added, citing the region produces 50,000 STEM graduates a year. “That is quite a talent pool, and that’s before you count all the incredible marketing and communication graduates.”

Furthermore, operations in Toronto help further support ramarketing’s clients both in the region and in the US. “By adding a new location, the agency aims to enhance its international outlook and attract top-tier talent from diverse backgrounds to seamlessly cater to the thriving North American market,” the firm said.

Emma Banks, CEO of ramarketing, further described the expansion into Toronto as “a pivotal milestone for ramarketing, solidifying our commitment to global expansion. The thriving life science ecosystem and proximity to a growing pharma manufacturing hub present abundant opportunities for collaboration and exponential growth.”

The news comes 15 months after private equity firm NorthEdge announced an undisclosed investment in ramarketing to lead the next stage of the company’s growth plan.