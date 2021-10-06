Bridgewest Group has launched BioCina, a microbial therapy and mRNA-based manufacturer operating from a former Pfizer facility in Adelaide, Australia.

Last year, Bridgewest Australia Holdings, a subsidiary of private investment firm Bridgewest Group, entered the biologics production space by inking a deal to acquire a Pfizer plant in Adelaide, Australia.

This week, the company has completed an expansion program and relaunched the 60,000 square-foot site under its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) banner BioCina.

The Adelaide site now includes capabilities for the manufacture of cGMP-grade plasmid DNA using a 750 L microbial fermenter to support new modalities including mRNA vaccines, CAR-T cell therapies and viral gene replacement therapies. Plans are also in the works to expand capabilities and services to include end-to-end manufacture of mRNA vaccines.

“Our vision is to be a trusted CDMO partner to the biopharma industry that helps save the lives of patients worldwide,” said CEO, Ian Wisenberg.

“We are now in full flight with unfettered ability to provide superior development and manufacturing services. With the current global pandemic, we have seen the need to develop fast, innovative life-saving medicines with world class science and superior quality to our partnered clients.”

The plant, established in 2003, became part of Pfizer’s manufacturing network following the $17 billion acquisition of Hospira in 2015. However, despite plans drawn up for a $21 million expansion, the facility was earmarked for closure in 2017 following a global capacity restructure. The plant had been used to support Pfizer/Hospira’s Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) biosimilar program, but production of the drug substance was transferred to a facility in Zagreb, Croatia.

Pfizer’s pegfilgrastim received US FDA approval in June under the brand name Nyvepria.