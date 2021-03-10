In the latest episode of the BioProcess Insider Expression System, Brian Caine (remember him) talks content, marketing, and communications in the biomanufacturing industry.

Brian Caine, founder and publisher of our parent publication BioProcess International, stepped down from his position late last year to pursue new ventures.

After a quarter of a century in the life sciences space, he speaks to us about the evolving publishing landscape and while he stresses ‘content is king,’ he warns that you cannot just print anything to make your mark on informed and expectant audiences.

