In the latest episode of the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform, we explore the evolution of cell and gene therapy production with new COO of Lykan Bioscience, Patrick Lucy.

From Repligen, to Lonza, to Pfenex, Patrick Lucy has had an illustrious career. His latest career move is to Lykan Bioscience, a Massachusetts-based contract Manufacturing Services Organization (MSO) and provider of end-to-end solution for cell-based therapies, where he took on the role of chief operating officer (COO) in January.

In this podcast, Lucy speaks to editor Dan Stanton about the changing biomanufacturing landscape and talks of how the regenerative medicine space in 2021 mirrors that of the early days of monoclonal antibodies. He also reflects on his own personal evolution in the pharma industry, and explains why Lykan is described as an MSO and not a CMO.

Listen below, or on Apple iTunes, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.