Bioprocess Insider editor Dan Stanton joins an industry panel to discuss supply chain concerns stemming from the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Listen to the podcast now.

In this special episode, one of the headline writers â€“ Bioprocess Insider founder and editor Dan Stanton â€“ joins host Raman Sehgal, founder & global president at ramarketing, Laura Child, CRO Sector Lead at ramarketing, Erik Haeffler, VP Manufacturing Services & Head of Sustainability at Recipharm AB, and Stefano Console, senior advisor and founder at Oriento, to discuss the past, present, and future of the pharma and bio supply chain.

Listen below to better understand how COVID-19 is driving unparalleled demand for therapies, vaccines, and the equipment needed to make these, and how geo-political concerns are leading nations and companies to rethink the global supply chain model across the biopharma sector.

