Thermo Fisher doubles lab capacity in Ireland

Irish minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, was present at the official opening of Thermo Fisher’s ‘Scale Up’ R&D lab, in Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Ireland is the world’s third pharmaceutical exporter, with over 85 pharma companies operating in the country. Thus, the minister’s presence underlined the close bond between the pharma manufacturing business and the emerald isle.

“Thermo Fisher’s investment in this cutting-edge laboratory underscores the innovation and collaborative spirit that drives Ireland’s research and development sector,” said Coveney.

“This facility will undoubtedly further position Ireland as a hub for pharmaceutical and manufacturing excellence.”

The site is specialised in developing and manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients supporting early phase clinical studies right through to commercial supply.

Edel Collins, general manager of the Cork site, added: “This 20-litre laboratory is important in the development of medicines as it allows us to identify and address scale-up risks prior to large-scale manufacture. With our existing laboratory at capacity, this new one will help address current demand while creating room for growth. It will allow us to support more customers and get potentially life-saving medicines to patients faster.”

In 2019 the contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) took over the site for 90€ million ($95 million) from GlaxoSmithKline and since then the plant has increased its manufacturing capacity five times, servicing over 20 global customers and adding another hundred to the 400 employees already working on the premises.

The Cork plant has a sister laboratory service facility in Athlone, employing a further 400.

Life sciences giant Thermo Fisher has an annual global revenue in excess of $40 billion. Most recent accounts show pre-tax profits at Thermo Fisher Scientific Cork more than doubled to €17.6m in 2021.