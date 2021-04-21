Ins & outs: High level leadership changes at Novavax

Novavax has switched up its leadership with multiple changes. Meanwhile there are changes at Kyverna and Precision BioSciences. Put your feet up and enjoy BioProcess Insider’s Ins & Outs.

US-based biotechnology company Novavax develops and commercializes various vaccines to treat infectious diseases such as Ebola, seasonal influenza, and COVID-19.

The firm has its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, which has not yet received approval from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and is currently in two Phase III studies to assess vaccine efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety.

Insect cell technology is used by Novavax’ vaccine patents for Ebola, respiratory syncytial virus and coronavirus vaccines.

With this in mind, Gale Smith who is the senior inventor of the insect cell technology, which is the basis of Novavax’ scientific platform and used widely in the industry has been promoted to senior vice president.

Smith has worked at Novavax since January 2004 and during his time at the company he has overseen pre-clinical research, discovery, and vaccine technology development.

“Smith’s scientific insights and leadership are an invaluable asset to Novavax and have already delivered vaccines that protect the health of millions worldwide,” said Gregory Glenn, MD president of Research and Development, Novavax. “This well-deserved promotion reflects not only his major contributions in creating our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, but well over a decade of dedication to improving our technology platform.”

Meanwhile, Troy Morgan has been appointed as senior vice president, chief compliance officer. In his newly appointed role at Novavax, Morgan will lead the strategic direction of the firm’s compliance program, which is aimed to ensure that all requirements are met across the company.

Morgan previously served as chief compliance officer at EMD Serono. Prior to this, he worked in different senior leadership roles at Biogen, Sanofi, and Merck KGaA.

The final change at Novavax concerns Greg Covino stepping down from his position as CFO due to personal reasons. Covino will remain with Novavax as an executive advisor. Executive vice president, chief commercial officer and chief business officer John Trizzino will replace Covino as CFO on an interim basis until a permanent placement is found.

Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna has announced James Chung as its chief medical officer. According to the firm, Chung will lead its clinical development organization and contribute in transitioning Kyverna to a clinical-stage company.

“James’s leadership and extensive industry experience will be essential as we advance our programs into the clinic and achieve our mission to bring curative living medicines to life to free patients from the siege of autoimmune disease,” commented Dominic Borie, CEO of Kyverna.

Chung arrives at the firm after serving more than 16 years at Amgen where he headed global clinical development for autoimmune drug Enbrel, which treats conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. In his most recent role at Amgen, Chung was head of inflammation and neuroscience.

Precision BioSciences

Former Moffitt Cancer Center CEO Alan List has been appointed as chief medical officer at Precision BioSciences. List resigned from his duties at Moffit Cancer Center in 2019 after “violations of conflict of interest rules through work in China”.

List is known as a lead investigator for Celgene’s blockbuster Revlimid and will replace Chris Heery who is leaving the company to seek other opportunities.

“We are very pleased to welcome Alan to the senior leadership team of Precision BioSciences,” said Matt Kane, CEO and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. “With three hematology products in the clinic and a fourth entering clinical trials soon, Alan’s deep clinical expertise in hematology and oncology, including pioneering work to develop novel products from the laboratory to the clinic, will be a strong addition to the Precision team.”