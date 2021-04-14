Lonza has expanded its collaboration with Junshi Biosciences to develop and manufacture an antibody candidate at its recently opened, Guangzhou facility.

Swiss contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza has extended its partnership with Chinese firm Junshi Biosciences to advance and manufacture biologics. The agreement also includes the production of an antibody candidate that will be manufactured at Lonza’s site in Guangzhou, China.

Under the agreement, Lonza will provide support to develop and manufacture current and future antibody-based products in Junshi Biosciences’ pipeline with both firms aiming to advance the products into international markets.

“The signing of this collaboration indicates that the relationship between the two parties has been taken to a new level,” said Jeff Li, VP of Commercial Development at Lonza. “As a major milestone for Lonza’s biopharmaceutical facility in Guangzhou, the collaboration also demonstrates Lonza’s vision to provide high-quality and reliable services for local pharmaceutical companies under the CDMO model.”

The Guangzhou site has been fully operational since Q1 2021 and it is the CDMO’s first mammalian facility in China.

Lonza commissioned the 17,000 m² plant based on Cytiva’s (known as GE Healthcare at the time) off-the-shelf modular biologics factory, KUBio platform in December 2018, with the intention to supply antibody drugs locally and break into the Chinese market.

According to Junshi Biosciences’ COO Hui Feng, with Lonza’s support it will be able “to provide patients with treatment options that work better and cost less in China and around the world.” He added, this will provide “an opportunity for patients globally to benefit from China’s innovation capabilities.”

Xceed Gene Expression System

The firm has not divulged what Junshi Biosciences antibody candidate intends to treat. However, the antibody-based products will be expressed using Lonza’s GS Xceed Gene Expression System.

According to Lonza, its Xceed Gene Expression system can express a wide range of biologic drugs by optimizing its therapeutic protein expression, which helps reduce the time it takes to get to the market. The platform can rapidly generate high-producing cells lines and the expression of monoclonal antibodies.

Lonza’s GS Xceed Expression System has already successfully launched China’s first local antibody targeting PD-1 (Toripalimab Injection, TUOYI ) in 2018. Both companies also partnered in July 2020 to produce a neutralizing antibody drug JS016 (etesevimab) for COVID-19 using the expression system, which entered clinical trials in China in the same year.