Pfizer will produce its COVID-19 vaccine from its Grange Castle facility in Dublin, as part of a $40 million investment.

The firm’s partnership with BioNTech saw Pfizer become the first company to bring a messenger RNA-based product to market, namely the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2).

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla told shareholders at its annual meeting in April that it is comfortable the firm will produce 3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 and will further invest in its manufacturing network to support continued global demand.

Part of its further investment in its manufacturing network is being plugged into Ireland where Pfizer will devote up to $40 million at its Grange Castle, Dublin facility to produce the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Pfizer is now bringing on additional European-based facilities to be a part of the global Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine supply chain network and Grange Castle (Ireland) will contribute to the worldwide supply of the vaccine,” a spokeswoman for Pfizer told BioProcess Insider.

She added: “Pfizer’s Grange Castle facility will produce mRNA drug substance. Given the extensive technical transfer process, on-site development, equipment installation and regulatory approvals needed for the sites, we expect the facility will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021.”

According to the company, it will recruit approximately 75 members of staff to join its 1,700 employees at the plant.

“This is a very significant moment for Ireland and for our Grange Castle site. We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in manufacturing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said Paul Duffy, vice president, Pfizer Global Supply.

Duffy continued: “Since last year, Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech has worked tirelessly to expedite the development, approval and scale-up of our COVID-19 vaccine. The company has continually expanded manufacturing capability and external partnerships to deliver increased doses to the world to help defeat this devastating pandemic.”