Terumo’s CEO Antoinette Gawin discusses women in the life sciences space, historical bias in the industry, and the importance of hearing every voice in the workplace, no matter who it is coming from.

This episode of the Voices of Biotech – brought to you by the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform -brings you an in-depth conversation with Antoinette Gawin, CEO of Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.

Gawin shares her personal experience of growing up within an immigrant farming community before entering the pharma space and climbing the career ladder. She talks about how people should not be afraid to show vulnerability in the workplace. Additionally, she discusses the importance of making sure all voices are heard, regardless of who the voices come from.

We discuss women in the life sciences space, diversity and inclusion, and how this cannot be seen as a task but must be part of your company culture to truly anchor value, employee wellbeing and successful performance. The conversation also delves into how there is a perception that when a woman brings an idea to the space, there is still an aspect of risk associated with this.

The latest episode can be found below or through the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform at, Spotify, Apple iTunes, Google podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.