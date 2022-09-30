In this article, we take a closer look at key considerations for establishing a reliable supply chain of quality materials to ensure a robust and reproducible workflow for immune cell therapies.

As immune cell therapies advance through the development pipeline, the need for an optimal scaling strategy becomes more apparent.

Much of the deliberation centers around cell expansion approaches to attain clinically relevant cell numbers and features such as automation and process control to ensure high-quality cell products. Yet there are many more decisions to be made that can to a large degree determine the ultimate success or failure of a large-scale immune cell therapy manufacturing process, such as which starting materials to use and which suppliers to partner with.

Continue Reading