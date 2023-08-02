As Kriya plans to move its gene therapies into the clinic, the firm adds $150 million from its Series C financing.

The added Series C financing round brings Kriya Therapeutics’ funding to a total of $430 million in a bid to advance the firm’s gene therapy efforts. According to the company, the proceeds from this round will support moving Kriya’s pipeline of undisclosed gene therapies into the clinic, as well as the advancement of its engineering and manufacturing platforms.

“We have an ambitious goal to advance gene therapies to highly prevalent diseases that affect millions of people around the world,” said Shankar Ramaswamy, CEO of Kriya.

“In order to make gene therapies a cornerstone of mainstream medicine, we have built a fully integrated engine to overcome industry-wide challenges that have constrained research, development, and manufacturing in the field of gene therapy. Our investments in world class infrastructure and talent have supported our ability to move with unprecedented efficiency in the engineering and production of gene therapies—and we look forward to the next chapter of our company’s evolution as we translate our programs into the clinic where they can hopefully help patients in desperate need of better treatment options.”

While the firm has not disclosed what specific gene therapies it has in development, Kriya said it is focusing on three main therapeutic areas: neurology, ophthalmology, and metabolic disease.

Ongoing funding

Kriya was founded in 2019 by execs from several gene therapy firms, including Spark Therapeutics, AveXis, and Sangamo Therapeutics. And a few months before the company set up a facility in North Carolina to support the production of its pipeline of AAV-based gene therapies, it secured $80 million in a series A funding round.

In July 2021, the firm raised $100 million from a Series B funding round to develop its gene therapy manufacturing platforms at its GMP plant in North Carolina, which came online in the same year. Furthermore, in May last year, Kriya announced a $270 million Series C financing round to advance its integrated gene therapy platform.

The company said financing is expected to continue into late 2026.