CDMO Oligo Factory has increased its oligonucleotide synthesis capability 12-fold through the opening of a 13,000 square-foot facility in Holliston, Massachusetts.

The facility – which opened its doors earlier this month and represents over $1 million in customized hardware and unique buildout – consists of bench space, offices, and labs for Oligo Factory’s next generation of synthesizers, and significantly ups its manufacturing capacity.

Oligo Factory delivers oligos for several markets, including functional genomics, diagnostics, and therapeutics. The growing demand drove the expansion, said Chris Boggess, CEO of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), describing a $10+ billion third-party oligonucleotides market opportunity.

“Market demand still exists from 2021 and 2022,” he told Bioprocess Insider. “We needed to increase capacity to maintain turnaround times and efficiency our customers have come to expect. The pandemic revealed significant supply issues in the oligo synthesis markets.”

The facility opening follows Oligo Factory’s recent – yet undisclosed – growth capital investment that included funding from Research Corporation Technologies and BroadOak Capital Partners

“The new funding is to fuel growth, including hiring personnel, product innovation and supporting commercialization,” said Boggess. “The new funding will maintain growth and enable the next level quality compliance and product delivery.”