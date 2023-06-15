AGC Biologics has launched its AGCellerate program, which it says will advance biologics projects with guaranteed fixed timelines and costs.

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) AGC said AGCellerate has been designed to deliver IND-ready GMP material for biopharmaceutical players. The monoclonal antibody (mAb) program is available, and the firm expects to release further details on other modalities later this year.

“By giving biotherapeutic developers one standard platform built to address standard mAb needs in the industry AGCellerate guarantees 1 KG of product in 11 months at a fixed price – no surprises​. We will be featuring new offerings options for plasmid DNA (pDNA) and viral vector later this year,” a spokesperson for AGC told BioProcess Insider.

The program is supported by the CDMO’s US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved CHEF-1 cell line development platform, which creates clinical production cell lines and supports commercial manufacturing.

“It does this by giving developers important cell line development resources like standardized procedures, reliable raw materials, adapted cells and expression plasmids, so they can get the levels of recombinant proteins they need for biologics drug development at early and clinical phases,” the spokesperson said.

AGC said the program launch is “the result of investments in time” as well as “combined efforts of our R&D and process development scientists.”