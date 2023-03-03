Unbiased nature of TEM ideal complement to in-vitro assays

Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) is the ideal complement to in-vitro assays and molecular techniques in determining the microbiological safety of biological products.

TEM is a powerful tool in the biopharmaceutical industry, allowing for high resolution imaging of microscopic structures at the nanometer scale. This technique utilizes a beam of electrons that passes through a thin section of a specimen, producing detailed images of the internal structure of the sample. With the ability to magnify samples up to one million times while maintaining every detail, TEM is capable of directly imaging viruses as small as 20-400 nanometers.

One of the key advantages of TEM is its unbiased nature, making it an ideal complement toÂ in-vitroÂ assays and molecular techniques in determining the microbiological safety of biological products. For example, Eurofins can assist clients in characterizing cell lines by examining the structural integrity of cells and observing the expression of endogenous retroviral particles present in CHO (Chinese Hamster Ovary) cell lines. Additionally, TEM can be used to enumerate endogenous and viral-like particles in unprocessed bulk from bioreactors, uncovering the presence of any extraneous agents that could have contaminated the cells.

In the expanding field of cell and gene therapy, the production of viral vectors is a crucial aspect of the manufacturing process. The Eurofins Electron Microscopy laboratory can aid in evaluating the size, shape, and purity of viral particles, as well as assessing their capsid content (full vs. empty).

TEM provides scientists with the ability to visualize the morphology of pathogens and contaminants, identifying potential risks associated with the production of biological therapeutics, ultimately leading to the production of safe and effective products for patients.

Lara Strittmatter is the Electron Microscopy Laboratory Manager at Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing and can be contacted here: LaraStrittmatter@eurofinsUS.com