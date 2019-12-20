Does your heart beat when you see a large shiny tank fixed-fast to the wall of a giant redbrick facility, or do you get a warm feeling in your inside bioreactor when you see a plastic bag flexing its flexibility credentials across a modular cleanroom?

It’s the end of the decade and while much has changed since December 2009, one of the biggest shake-ups in the bioprocess space is the advent of single-use systems. With single-use systems now being used across the clinic and even in commercial applications, it seems that plastic is indeed fantastic!

Now with the festive holidays beginning, when better to run an utterly pointless quiz to determine your prefered type of bioreactor material?

Happy Christmas from Bioprocess Insider and here’s to another big bioprocessing decade!