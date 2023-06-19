The combination of Culture Bio’s single-use 250 mL bioreactor to Cytiva’s web-based Bioreactor Scaler Tool aims to de-risk scaling activities for biomanufacturers.

Under terms of the collaboration, the Cytiva web-based Bioreactor Scaler Tool now includes Culture Bio’s 250 mL bioreactor vessel.

“Combining our technologies makes it easier and more predictable for customers to scale processes between Culture’s high-throughput, development-scale platform into Cytiva’s commercial-scale bioreactor platform,” the companies told BioProcess Insider.

“Both systems leverage web- and cloud-based technologies. Process scientists can scale their process conditions remotely and teams can collaborate virtually from anywhere. We believe that this combination of innovation in bioprocessing is an important step in simplifying and accelerating scaling between development and commercialization and to make this critical step also more reliable and cost-effective.”

While Cytiva – owned by industrial giant Danaher Corporation and recent absorber of Pall Life Sciences – and its full end-to-end offering is ubiquitous within the bioprocess space, Culture Bio’s specialized in silico upstream technologies are less known.

Its single-use 250 mL bioreactors are single-use vessels for mammalian cell lines or microbial fermentation, mounted in mobile cart modules of four units and according to the firm do not require special infrastructure, thus reducing footprint and capital investment needs.

“Culture’s facility includes 300 reactors, which offers customers a wide and flexible capacity range. They can either complement in-house activities or outsource them completely,” we were told. “Dedicated and proprietary, cloud-based software allows customers to design and monitor experiments remotely, and to integrate and analyze data in one place. Remote, hybrid or multi-location teams can collaborate virtually on this platform.”

They added the platform offers a suite of tools for process design and data analysis, including a data analysis suite enabling rapid analysis and understanding of process and offline analytical data.

With M&A activity rampant in the bioprocess space, we asked whether such an arrangement could lead to a buyout by Cytiva.

“Cytiva is always evaluating its portfolio to ensure it has the products and technologies needed to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics,” we were told.

For now: “Both Cytiva and Culture Biosciences are committed to this collaboration and ensuring that our customers have the products and technologies needed to advance and accelerate the development of therapeutics.”