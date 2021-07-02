The latest acquisition by Cytiva sees it add Intermountain Life Sciences, gaining a buffer and cell culture media manufacturing site in Utah.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Danaher Corporation subsidiary Cytiva has added a 25,000+ square-foot facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The site can produce 60,000 L/day of Water for Injection (WFI) and formulation lot sizes to 14,000 L, and will significantly expand Cytiva’s bioprocessing offering, said Olivier Loeillot, VP of Cytiva.

“This acquisition is very important because it allows us to immediately double our capacity and accelerate deliveries for our customers,” he told this publication.

Intermountain’s assets will be integrated within Cytiva’s cell culture media portfolio, which also includes a site in Logan, Utah employing more than 700 people.

Cytiva acquisitions

Before Cytiva was acquired by Danaher in 2020, the firm – operating at the time as GE Healthcare Life Sciences – was active in the M&A space. This momentum has continued.

At the beginning of the year, the firm added robotic aseptic filling machines to its bioprocess offering through the acquisition of Vanrx Pharmasystems, and all its 120 staff.

And then last month, the firm acquired scientific software maker GoSilico to boost its position of leadership in the chromatography and process development spaces.

Further acquisitions are likely, said Loeillot.

“We are continually evaluating the needs of our short- and long-term business and will make decisions based on what will help us accelerate deliveries to customers.”