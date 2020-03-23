Eppendorf says the addition of Koki Holdings’ centrifuge business will help provide its biopharma customers a full product portfolio for centrifugation steps in clinical trial, drug discovery and production.

The deal – financials of which have not been disclosed – sees German bioprocess vendor Eppendorf expand its business through the addition of Tokyo, Japan-based Koki’s ‘himac’ brand of centrifuge equipment.

“A full functioning business organization, including R&D, operations, sales/service and business administration will be carved out of Koki Holdings Co.,” Eppendorf spokesperson Julie Brahms told this publication.

Operations at Koki’s current facilities will continue uninterrupted, she added.

The himac portfolio includes large-volume floor standing centrifuges, high-speed ultracentrifuges, automated and clinical centrifuges, as well as bespoke centrifuges to support customer projects.

With himac integrated with Eppendorf’s current centrifuge offerings, the deal brings biopharma customers a “complete product portfolio including application specific solutions for centrifugation steps in clinical trial, drug discovery and production,” Brahms said.