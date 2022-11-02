The off-the-shelf OptiMaxx tangential flow filtration (TFF) system “brings open architecture” to downstream bioprocessing, says High Purity New England (HPNE).

The Rhode Island-based single-use equipment supplier unveiled OptiMaxx last week to offer biomanufacturers a simpler and more customizable TFF system.

“OptiMaxx brings open architecture, the versatility of being able to configure it for any processing needs,” Emily Peterson, BD manager of the OptiMaxx product line told this publication.

“Whether it’s single-use or multi-use or using virtually any sensor or filter in the marketplace, OptiMaxx’s adaptability is what truly sets it apart. Furthermore, OptiMaxx has a wide range of sizes, ranging from 1mL – 120L/min.”

According to Peterson, there are few competitors that have a ready-to-go and off-the-shelf cGMP compatible system for customization for low volume manufacturing. Furthermore, the tech – which can be incorporated into any existing process or manufacturing execution system (MES) system – will soon benefit from a forthcoming cart component set to add an element of modularity to the system.

“The cart, expected late Q4, will not only allow the machine to be mobile, but also allow for easy installation for single-use systems.”

The system will be offered to biomanufacturers that have a TFF step in their process. “It can accommodate Single-Pass TFF, perfusion technology and two-pump microfiltration TFF, as well as traditional UF/DF TFF,” she said. “Whether it’s vaccines, mAbs, cell & gene therapy, plasma, mRNA, or small molecule manufacturing, OptiMaxx was made for a wide range of applications.”

HPNE produces OptiMaxx from its site in Smithfield, Rhode Island. The 100,000 square-foot site has been subjected to expansion efforts over the past few years, including the addition of 150 staff last year, and earlier in 2022 the firm said it was set to expand into a fourth facility at the site after bagging a $15 million contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

“We have a robust Engineering & Manufacturing department that builds all HPNE-branded products in-house,” said Peterson. “This year marks our 20th year in business and our expertise in manufacturing and bioprocessing allows us to respond nimbly to our customers’ needs and their unique challenges.”