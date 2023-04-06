The Athens, Georgia facility will create 1,700 jobs and more than double Meissner’s US filtration and single-use product manufacturing footprint, the firm says.

Meissner Corporation is investing nearly $250 million into the new facility in Winterville, Athens-Clarke County, the company announced this week.

Once complete (operations are expected to begin in 2026), the facility will boast cleanroom facilities, laboratories, research and development, and office spaces, and will more than double the firm’s current US footprint for single-use systems, filtration products, and aseptic filling systems used in the biomanufacturing industry.

The firm currently has a 176,000 square-foot site in Camarillo, California boasting 40,000 square feet of cleanroom space, and a single-use systems facility in County Mayo, Ireland that began operations in 2020.

“We are thrilled to embark on this important expansion and are excited to build our second US manufacturing campus in Athens-Clarke County,” said Christopher Meissner, president of Meissner.

“The State of Georgia, and Athens-Clarke County in particular, is an ideal location with an incredible talent pool and strong geographic position that allows us to serve clients on the East Coast and throughout the world. We sincerely appreciate the partnership with state and county officials, and are eager to break ground to join the community in Athens-Clarke County.”

According to the firm, the Georgia facility will bring “expanded capacity and manufacturing redundancy.”

Meissner did not respond to BioProcess Insider when contacted for further details.