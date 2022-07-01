Lotte Group has named MilliporeSigma as its preferred bioprocess vendor to support its burgeoning US-based CDMO business.

In May, Lotte Corporation made its first steps into the US through the acquisition of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s facility in East Syracuse, New York, bagging a manufacturing contract with the former owners as part of the deal.

Now, as the Korean firm looks to set up its US-based biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) operations, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MilliporeSigma, the life sciences division of Germany’s Merck.

“MilliporeSigma will be able to provide consulting, training, technical expertise, technologies, and products to Lotte Biologics to establish its facility for biologics drug development to commercialization,” a spokesperson from the bioprocess vendor told this publication.

“Our dedicated development experts work as an extension of the customer team, defining and managing each stage of their process with openness and transparency while keeping customers deeply involved. We do this by balancing speed, risk and cost through customer solutions by leveraging our bioprocessing technologies and process development expertise.”

No financial details have been divulged, and when asked for more information regarding the ‘nuts and bolts’ of the deal, MilliporeSigma said: “We are in the early phase of our collaboration and therefore not in a position to comment on our customer’s need or our future capacity.”

They continued: “This planned collaboration with Lotte Biologics showcases our expertise in the industry. With more than 30 years of experience in process development and GMP manufacturing, we are committed to impacting life and health with science. This planned collaboration is just one example of our commitment.”

Lotte did not provide comment when going to press but in a statement CEO Richard Lee, said: “We believe such a relationship is a perfect fit for our mutual growth and business value and we look forward to strengthening and fostering this partnership not only in the US but further on a global level to place both parties on the best path for consistent success.”