PerkinElmer says that its Cellaca PLX system is the cell analysis solution to streamline cell and gene therapy research and production.

BioProcess Insider is back at BPI Boston – part of Biotech Week Boston – after three years away where among the many exhibitors PerkinElmer has launched its Cellaca PLX image cytometry system.

According to the company, the technology designed by the firm’s Nexcelom unit offers researchers expanded cell sample critical quality attributes (CQA) beyond flow cytometry and staining methods. Additionally, PerkinElmer said the benchtop platform has been designed to assess numerous CQAs of cell samples in a single automated workflow, which includes cell identity, quality, and quantity.

“Pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in cell and gene therapy, but they struggle to assess the complex cell samples required to meet immense scientific demands and regulatory rigor across their research and manufacturing processes,” said Alan Fletcher, senior vice president, Life Sciences, PerkinElmer.

“While the Cellaca PLX Image Cytometer platform is therapeutic area agnostic, it is expected to be especially beneficial for researchers working in CAR-T cell therapy who want to streamline their phenotyping of immune cells for downstream processes.”

The firm claims the platform shortens the downstream processing time “by multiplexing with four channels with viability readouts at one minute per sample.” Furthermore, it says that there is no need for extra incubations, washes, titrations, or decontamination due to the predefined assays, templates, ready-to-use reagent kits, and enable flow-cytometry-like data analysis.

Furthermore, PerkinElmer says the system does not require any complex calibration procedures of intense training needs and to support the customer experience, reagent kits and antibodies from the company’s BioLegend business are also included as part of the solution.