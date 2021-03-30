In the latest episode of the BioProcess Insider Expression Platform, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Vincenza Pironti discusses how vaccine and biologic makers can ensure a robust, global fill/finish supply both during the COVID pandemic and beyond.

Vincenza Pironti – Global SME, Steriles, ThermoFisher Scientific – sat down (at a distance) with editor Dan Stanton to discuss aseptic manufacturing in the current climate as part of this year’s BIO-Europe Spring.

The event took place last week, but if you missed it the conversation has been captured in the latest epsiode in our podcast series.

