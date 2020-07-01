Repligen will add silicone single-use consumables and components for bioprocessing functions through the addition of Engineered Molding Technology (EMT).

The size of the deal has not been divulged, but Repligen will expand its single-use filtration and chromatography system component portfolio with custom molded and over-molded connectors and silicone tubing products.

“The acquisition of EMT expands our line of single-use ProConne® flow paths, streamlines our supply chain for ATF, and gives us more flexibility as we scale and expand our single-use and systems portfolios,” said Repligen CEO Tony Hunt.

“The EMT portfolio also enables us to offer bioprocessing customers faster lead-times on single-use flow path solutions and to provide biopharmaceutical and CDMO customers with a more fully integrated and complete product offering in Filtration and Chromatography.”

New York-based EMT has two facilities that manufacture silicone molding components for the biopharma industry. Among its products are TC ends, hose and tube sets, and bottle top stoppers.

The acquisition is expected to go through in the third quarter this year.

This is the latest acquisition for bioprocess vendor Repligen, which has been pursuing an M&A strategy since 2014 aimed at broadening out its business from what was predominantly focused on producing chromatography resin Protein A.

In May last year, the firm shelled out $240 million to acquire C Technologies, adding off-line, at-line and in-line measurement technologies to its offerings.

Other acquisitions made by Repligen include Refine Technology, Atoll GmBH, and the Novasep subsidiary TangenX Technology.