Sartorius will integrate Emerson’s DeltaV distributed control system (DCS) into its Biostat STR range of bioreactor systems.

The collaboration aims to address the challenge faced by life sciences companies in connecting process equipment to their plant’s automation system, which is complex and time-consuming.

By integrating the Biostat STR Generation 3 range of bioreactors with the DeltaV DCS, the firms claim to be able to save commercial manufacturing sites up to 80% of their equipment integration time, enabling them to utilize the enhanced features and diagnostics of the DeltaV DCS more efficiently. This increased automation hopes to reduce manual operations, leading to improved quality and faster time-to-market.

“One of the biggest barriers to fast delivery of new treatments is the time it takes to connect new equipment to the plant’s control system,” said Nathan Pettus, president of Emerson’s process systems and solutions business.

“Working closely with Sartorius to seamlessly incorporate our DeltaV technologies and software into Sartorius bioreactors, we jointly have made one of the most critical components of biopharmaceutical manufacturing ready to connect out of the box for faster speed-to-market.”

Sartorius’s head of bioreactor technologies, Mario Becker, added: “The biopharmaceutical industry requires modular and scalable bioprocess equipment to help quickly and easily manufacture the treatments patients around the world are waiting for.

“By integrating Emerson software and technology into our new Biostat STR DeltaV variant, we help our customers rapidly bring their operations online while also maintaining flexibility, scalability, and the current Good Manufacturing Practice strategies that are critical to delivering high-quality treatments.”