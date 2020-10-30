The facility will serve as a focal point for Sartorius’ US customers to test and discover bioprocess solutions for their biopharma projects.

To be known as the Customer Interaction Center (CIC), the facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts will serve as a center of excellence for Sartorius.

“The new site will be a focal point for customers in what is now one of the world’s largest development hubs for biopharmaceutical products,” the firm said. The 40,000 square-foot facility aims to optimize factory acceptance testing and commissioning of new bioprocess equipment supplied to the North American market.

According to a spokesperson from the firm, the decision to open this facility was driven by several factors, including the “need to get our design and delivery organizations closer to our customer, to put ourselves in a strong position to deliver in our largest market, [and to] connect to process innovation in one of the world’s largest development hub for Biological Products.”

Sartorius is one of the largest bioprocess vendors, and while it has numerous manufacturing sites around the world, the CIC is “the first time Sartorius will design, build and deliver their industry leading manufacturing solutions in North America,” the spokesperson told us.

The firm’s largest production sites are located in Germany, France and Puerto Rico (US).

The new center will open in 2021 and will create 100 jobs.

“This investment will translate into tangible benefits for our customers, employees, suppliers, and the local community,” president of Sartorius North America, Mary Lavin, said in a statement.