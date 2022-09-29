After acquiring Applikon Biotechnology in 2020, Getinge says it is focused on serving the bioprocess space as it does the medical tech industry.

“Getinge has 90% of its business going into hospitals, like ventilators or operating rooms, but we also have a life sciences unit and we have acquired Applikon in January 2020 to become part of that business unit,” Matthijs Niemeijer, head of Product Management at Getinge told BioProcess Insider at BPI Boston, part of Biotech Week Boston.

Applikon has been manufacturing and selling bioreactors from small scale to large scale since the 1970s, he said, and as the bioprocessing industry grows Getinge aims to bring the same vision to the space as it does to the medical tech industry.

Within biopharma, “there are a lot of emerging markets like cell and gene therapy, or cellular agriculture and the markets themselves are growing rapidly.

“The industry itself is focused on saving lives by producing and developing drugs which very much fits with the Getinge overall vision which they really want to save lives [like they do in the hospital tech setting]. Their tech is fashioned for life, which fits very well with the biotech industry.”