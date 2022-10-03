Miltenyi Biotec says it is uniquely placed in the advanced therapy space to support developers with the full gamut of technologies and chemical/biological substances.

Founded in 1989, Miltenyi has moved from a cell separation firm into a full cell and gene services firm, offering a host of services including as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

“What makes Miltenyi unique is we not only supply the expertise from both the technological, biological and even regulatory expertise, but we have best-in-class reagents, cytokines, media, instrumentation, and we utilize all that.

“It’s all proprietary […] nobody knows our technology better than us so we can apply all of that to that CDMO services, and it’s Miltenyi from top-to-bottom,” said Cliff Ramsdell, senior marketing product manager at Miltenyi Biotec.

“You’ve got a lot of smart people coming up with great new therapies, but it’s the ability to get to the market, to treat more patients sooner with less risk involved and being able to navigate all those complex parts of the process, and get all the way to regulatory approval. We’ve had experience with all of that.

“We’ve supported globally over 500 IND [investigational new drug] and IDE [investigational device] application processes and a lot of that here in the United States, so we are uniquely positioned to really help both from the instrumentation, the reagent, and then the expertise on all levels of the bioprocess.”

Ramsdell spoke to BioProcess Insider at Biotech Week Boston where it was showcasing a range of platforms, including its latest automated cell processing technology, the CliniMACS Prodigy.

The full interview is below: