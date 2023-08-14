With talent supply chain shortages continuing to be a top concern across the life sciences industry, we ask Lead Candidate CEO Andrew Mears what can be done?

Talent issues are plaguing both the biopharma industry and the contract manufacturing sector that services it. Continually, the need for increasingly complex and specific skill sets, the dwindling talent pool, and the difficulties of retaining staff are affecting biopharma resilience and threatening both current supply chains and future R&D.

So how big are these problems and what can be done to resolve them? We sat down (virtually) with Andrew Mears, CEO at life sciences recruitment firm Lead Candidate, who discussed the importance of retention, the need to hire the right people from the start, the pitfalls of transactional recruitment, and the impending presence of AI.

Watch below:

Image: DepositPhotos/

garagestock